Months after clash, Ramadoss takes on the role of PMK president, son Anbumani is now 'working president'

VILLUPURAM: In a significant leadership reshuffle ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, PMK founder S Ramadoss announced that he will formally assume the role of President of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), while his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss will take over as the party’s Working President.

Speaking to the press in Thailapuram, Ramadoss stated that the change comes as part of a "broader strategy to strengthen the party’s structure and implement key action plans in the lead-up to the elections."

“As the founder of PMK, I am taking up the role of party President with full commitment. This decision is aimed at guiding the younger generation and ensuring the party’s victory,” he said.

Ramadoss emphasized that he has never aspired for power, stating, “I have never entered the State Assembly or Parliament. I have no desire for posts. This move is purely to lead and mentor the next generation during this crucial period.”

In the transition, Anbumani Ramadoss, who had been serving as the party’s President, will now serve as the Working President. “Dr Anbumani will continue to play a key role in party activities, especially as we prepare for the 2026 elections,” Ramadoss added.

Decisions on future alliances and electoral strategies will be taken after consultations with the party’s leadership council, he said. When asked about the reasons behind his return to the top post, Ramadoss declined to elaborate, stating only that there are “many reasons” for the move.

It may be recalled that a clash had erupted between Ramadoss and his son Anbumani on December last year, over the appointment of a kin P Mukundan as president of the state youth wing. Anbumani had opposed the appointment.