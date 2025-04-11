Nainar Nagendran files nomination for BJP Tamil Nadu chief after Annamalai proposes his name

BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran on Friday filed his nomination for the Tamil Nadu party president post, amid reports that incumbent chief K Annamalai proposed his name.

Nagendran, the MLA from Tirunelveli and current state vice president, was previously a member of the AIADMK. He was the first to file papers at the BJP state headquarters in Chennai’s T Nagar.

Apart from Annamalai, the party said that his nomination was also proposed by Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan.

Nagendran is widely expected to become the BJP's next Tamil Nadu president after Annamalai had earlier ruled himself out of the race, putting an end to speculation about his continuation in the post.

His statement followed reports that the AIADMK leadership was in favour of easing him out to revive ties with the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly election. When asked about the reports, Annamalai declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Chennai for key discussions with state leaders, confirmed the receiving Nagrendran's nomination in a post on X.

"The Tamil Nadu BJP has received a nomination for the post of state president only from Shri @NainarBJP Ji. As the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, Shri @annamalai_k Ji has made commendable accomplishments. Whether it is carrying the policies of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to people or the programs of the party from village to village, Annamalai Ji's contribution has been unprecedented. The BJP will leverage Annamalai Ji's organizational skills in the party's national framework," Shah wrote.