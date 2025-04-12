EPS betrayed people of Tamil Nadu by joining hands with BJP, says Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of going back on his promise to the people that they would never join hands with the BJP.

Kanimozhi said, “Having EPS on the dais, Union Minister Amit Shah has announced the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP. On many occasions, the AIADMK claimed that they were opposing the anti-people bills and schemes of the BJP-led Union government. But now, EPS was silently nodding in approval on the dais with Shah.”

Kanimozhi charged that the alliance was the greatest betrayal by the EPS to the AIADMK cadre and also to the people of Tamil Nadu.

“Our chief minister has been saying that these two parties are in touch and always said this alliance will happen again. Now that has come to light. Unable to hide it from people for long, they were compelled to explicitly announce their alliance,” she said, adding that the BJP government did not do anything for the development of Tamil except saying a couple of Thirukkural at some events.