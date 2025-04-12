EPS betrayed people of Tamil Nadu by joining hands with BJP, says Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Friday accused AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of going back on his promise to the people that they would never join hands with the BJP.
Kanimozhi said, “Having EPS on the dais, Union Minister Amit Shah has announced the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP. On many occasions, the AIADMK claimed that they were opposing the anti-people bills and schemes of the BJP-led Union government. But now, EPS was silently nodding in approval on the dais with Shah.”
Kanimozhi charged that the alliance was the greatest betrayal by the EPS to the AIADMK cadre and also to the people of Tamil Nadu.
“Our chief minister has been saying that these two parties are in touch and always said this alliance will happen again. Now that has come to light. Unable to hide it from people for long, they were compelled to explicitly announce their alliance,” she said, adding that the BJP government did not do anything for the development of Tamil except saying a couple of Thirukkural at some events.
“The AIADMK claimed that they are opposed to the three-language policy, NEET, Waqf (Amendment) Act, and withholding funds due to TN. Now what is their stand on these issues? EPS recently assured that they would stand with the minorities. Now he is sharing the dais with the person who was behind the Waqf Act. When somebody announced the coalition, EPS was simply sitting and listening to it,” she charged.
She also slammed EPS for inviting leaders, who insulted stalwarts like CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa, to his house for dinner.
“Tamil Nadu is in the forefront of fighting the fascist forces. Our leader and the DMK are playing a key role in this. But in this situation, EPS rolled out the red carpet for those who have been rejected by the people of TN. EPS is opening doors for them. Tamil people will give them a befitting reply in the upcoming elections,” said Kanimozhi.
Refuting the allegation of Shah that the DMK was using diversionary tactics by opposing the three-language policy, she said, “It is the BJP that is booking cases against the opposition leaders as a diversionary tactic to hide their mistakes. The DMK has been opposing the three-language policy for decades, not now.”