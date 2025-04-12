Three youths arrested for sexually assaulting two minors in Puducherry; three more accused on run

PUDUCHERRY: Three youth have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls under the pretext of marriage in Puducherry. The arrests were made over two days, with two suspects apprehended on Thursday and one on Friday. According to police, three more are involved in the assault, and probe is on to nab them.

According to police sources, the two victims, aged 13 and 14, had dropped out of Class 9 and were initially befriended by two of the accused. After the assaults, which were carried out under the guise of marriage, the youths abandoned the minors. Following this, two friends of the perpetrators also befriended the girls and similarly assaulted them.

Inspector K Dhanasekharan, overseeing the case, stated, “There are six accused in total, of which three have been arrested so far.” The case came to light when the parents of the girls filed a missing person complaint last Sunday.

Local authorities found the minors loitering near the beach close to their home and brought them to safety.