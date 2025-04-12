Unidentified woman guest worker found murdered in private mill quarters in TN; suspect missing

COIMBATORE: An unidentified woman guest worker, staying with a Bihar native, was found murdered at the living quarters of a private mill near Karumathampatti on the city's outskirts.

The man who had brought her to work has been missing for the last few days. Suspecting his role in the murder, Karumathampatti police formed a special team to trace his whereabouts.

Police said the suspect, aged around 25 has been working in Karumathampatti for the last few months. A week ago, the suspect along with a woman aged around 40, visited a sizing mill at Vadugapalayam and joined for work. He had produced his ID, but failed to produce her ID and told the employer that she would submit her ID very soon. Except for the suspect, nobody knows her identity.

They had joined duty on April 3 and a room at the quarters was allocated to them. After the first day, they took leave and the room remained locked outside. Other workers staying in the quarters believed the couple had moved somewhere else.

On Friday, they sensed a foul smell emanating from the locked room and it was opened in the presence of police. The woman was found murdered inside. Police sent the body for postmortem examination.