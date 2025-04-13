Alliance news has struck CM Stalin like lightning: Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Joining issue with Chief Minister MK Stalin on his criticism over the revival of alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said the news about the ties had struck the DMK president like lightning and this could be seen in his ‘panicky’ reaction to the development.

Palaniswami, in a statement, said Stalin has several ministers who have faced ED raids and they are now alleging that the AIADMK has mortgaged itself after two raids. “Can you say which central agency conducted a raid on me or any of our former ministers? Can people forget the 2G scam and those who were imprisoned for that and a minister who was imprisoned even while a case is pending?”

Palaniswami also asked whether people of Tamil Nadu would forget the seat-sharing talks for 2011 Assembly election held at the groundfloor of DMK headquarters while raids were under way in the top floor of the same building. He said people of Tamil Nadu will teach a befitting lesson to the DMK in 2026.