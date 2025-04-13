BJP will win over 40 seats in 2026 poll: Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: Nainar Nagenthran, who assumed office as the 13th president of the BJP’s state unit on Saturday, expressed confidence in increasing the number of party MLAs from four at present to over 40 in the 2026 Assembly election, besides ushering in NDA rule in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, outgoing state president K Annamalai announced the election of Nagenthran as the next state president and the party’s election officers handed over the certificate of election to him. In his acceptance speech, Nagenthran said, “During the tenure of past president L Murugan, the party contested 20 seats in Assembly election and won four. In 2026, we will win over 40.”

“I know in the next three years, I have to pass the baton to another functionary. But within this period, we have to ensure a change of guard in Tamil Nadu,” he added

Nagenthran said Annamalai stopped wearing footwear as a vow to dislodge the DMK from power. “I request Annamalai to wear footwear from now on since Union Home Minister Amit Shah has fixed the date for unseating the DMK in Tamil Nadu. The change of guard will take place in May 2026,” he said.

An announcement made on the occasion said Annamalai and senior leader Tamilisai Soundarajan, among others, were elected to the national council of the BJP.