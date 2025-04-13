Leopard, cub sparks panic in Vellore, carries away chickens

VELLORE: Panic gripped residents of Dhruvam in KV Kuppam block after a leopard and its cub was spotted near their settlement on Friday night. The area borders a forest patch. According to locals, the leopard was seen carrying away two chickens from the house of a resident named Anbu. Forest officials were alerted and rushed to the scene. The leopard was found resting on a rock with its cub until early morning before it retreated into the forest.

Forest department personnel are continuing to monitor the movement of the animal using surveillance methods. K V Kuppam tahsildar told TNIE that forest officials are also working to capture the leopard.

In the wake of the sighting, forest officials have issued an advisory urging residents not to venture out at night and to avoid tying livestock like goats, cows, and chickens outside. They have also recommended keeping outdoor lights switched on during the night hours to deter wild animals.

It may be recalled that a few months ago, a college student from the village was mauled to death by a leopard.