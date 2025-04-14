Helping accused get job not ‘harbouring’ without evidence: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that merely assisting an accused person in securing a job does not constitute harbouring, in the absence of any incriminating evidence beyond the accused’s own confession.

Justice P Dhanabal made the observation while allowing a petition filed by B Karthick, who sought to quash a chargesheet against him in connection with a ganja smuggling case registered by the Thondi police in Ramanathapuram district last year.

According to the prosecution, Karthick and six others had allegedly attempted to smuggle 105 kg of ganja to Sri Lanka in November 2023.

Police intercepted their vehicle near Mangalakudi Vilakku Road and seized the goods, although three of the accused managed to flee the scene.

The charges against Karthick were based on the confession of the third accused, who is his brother-in-law.

In his statement, the third accused claimed that Karthick had helped him secure a job at a private company in Tirupur.

The police alleged that Karthick had harboured the accused, knowing his involvement in the smuggling case, and subsequently filed a chargesheet against him.

However, Justice Dhanabal noted that the investigating agency had failed to produce any evidence apart from the confession against Karthick.

Arranging employment for an accused cannot be equated to harbouring, the judge observed.

He further stated that subjecting Karthick to the ordeal of trial without substantial evidence would be unjust, and accordingly quashed the proceedings against him.