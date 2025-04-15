Smuggling of Chinese drones soaring in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Gold, wildlife, and narcotics have been the usual contrabands seized by Chennai Customs, but, of late, smuggling of Chinese drones into Tamil Nadu from Southeast Asian nations and Gulf countries through airports and seaports is on the rise. This is due to the soaring demand for the equipment in the grey market, sources said.

According to a 2022 February notification of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, import of drones is completely banned in fully assembled Completely Built-up (CBU) form, fully disassembled Completely Knocked Down (CKD) form, or partially assembled Semi Knocked Down (SKD) form, barring exceptions provided for Research and Development, Defence and security purposes.

Sources said that in the last financial year, Chennai Air Customs had seized at least 200 Chinese-made drones worth more than Rs 2 crore from passengers who arrived by air from Singapore, Malaysia and UAE. Data sourced through RTI show that this is a significant increase from the 67 drones seized in 2019-20 and 30 in 2023-24.

This might just be the tip of the iceberg, say sources, pointing to the seizure of 4,240 toy drones worth Rs 2.34 crore by the Chennai Seaport Customs on February 12. RTI data also show that drones are smuggled through Bengaluru airport too, with around 250 drones seized from 2019-20 to 2023-24. Multiple cases have also been busted by the Delhi Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) teams across the country. Most of these drones have been sourced from DJI, a Chinese firm, sources said.

Going by the thumb rule that Customs foils just 10% of all smuggling bids, the number of drones brought into the country could be significantly more.