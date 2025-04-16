20-year-old student dies by suicide at Coimbatore college

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old student of a private college died by suicide, at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore on Monday.

The deceased S Shajith, a native of Tirunelveli district, was a second year B.Com student. He was staying in a room near the college.

Since Sunday afternoon, Shajith did not respond to phone calls from his mother. She called the mansion's administration and asked them to check his room. On Monday evening, they went to the room and found Shajith had died by suicide. On being alerted, Saravanampatti police reached the place and started an investigation.

An investigation revealed that Shajith was in a relationship with a girl, and had mortgaged his motorbike for his expenses. Reportedly, as he could not retrieve the bike from mortgage, he took the extreme step. Saravanampatti police registered a case and are investigating.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)