Short film on TN caste issues wins award at Norway film festival

THOOTHUKUDI: The Untouchability Files, a short film that depicts caste discrimination, including the suicide of conservancy worker Sudalai Madan of Udangudi town panchayat in Thoothukudi, and Vengaivayal issue, has received the “best documentary award” at the 16th Norway film festival. The director, MS Raj, will receive the award on April 26.

The short film which runs for 62 minutes is a vivid depiction of atrocities committed against SC people.

Speaking to TNIE, Raj said, “Even though Constitution emphasises social justice, caste discrimination still exists.”

Awards are not new for Raj, a student of Thoothukudi government polytechnic institute.

His Merina Puratchi about the pro-jallikattu agitation in Chennai fetched him the best documentary award from Korean Tamil Sangam and in Norway. Pearlcity Massacre on the police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters, earned him the best documentary award at film festivals in Norway, Singapore, Washington, Bangladesh and Delhi.