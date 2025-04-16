TN government directs all departments to issue GOs, circulars in Tamil

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government issued a G.O. directing the secretaries of all departments, all district collectors, and the Heads of the Departments to issue 'all' government orders and circulars only in Tamil, except for the exempted categories.

The G.O. issued by V Rajaraman, Secretary, Tamil Development and Information Department said all notes, memoranda, letters, office orders, and other forms of correspondence sent from departments' headquarters to other government departments, offices should only be in Tamil except for the exempted categories.

The G.O. pointed out that the replies sent to the letters written in Tamil by the public should also be in Tamil. The government employees should sign only in Tamil in all categories, it said.

The referred past G.Os issued by the department on the implementation of the Tamil Official Languages Act from 1971 to till date indicate that the State government has been firm on issuing G.O.s and other government transactions only in Tamil except in the categories exempted.

Further, the G.Os issued in English should be translated into Tamil to get the G.Os in Tamil Nadu through the translation wing of the Tamil development and information department.

The G.O. assumes importance in the wake of the remarks made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rameswaram on April 6.

PM Modi said although he receives several letters from Tamil Nadu leaders, none of them bear their signatures in Tamil. The PM also said if they are truly proud of their language, they should at least sign their names in Tamil.