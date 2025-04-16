Two girls drown in TN's Kallakurichi lake while plucking lotus

KALLAKURICHI: Two schoolgirls drowned while plucking lotus flowers in Sitheri lake near Rishivandhiyam on Sunday, while three others were rescued by villagers.

According to police sources, S Swetha (12) and S Sivasakthi (11), residents of Bazar village near Rishivandhiyam, were studying in Class 7 and Class 5, respectively at the government middle school in the same village.

On Sunday, the two girls, along with a group of others, went to play near Sitheri lake. While bathing, five of them, including Swetha and Sivasakthi, entered a deeper part of the lake to pluck lotus without realising the depth, and started drowning.

“On hearing the screams of the other girls, villagers rushed to the lake,” police said. They managed to rescue three of the girls. After hours of search, the bodies of Swetha and Sivasakthi were retrieved. Inquiry is under way.