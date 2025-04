CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday urged all the administrators of state-run universities to work towards making the varsities global headquarters for research and innovation.

Addressing a meeting of vice chancellors and registrars of the universities, Stalin said their support is crucial in making the “Dravidian model” era of the present government to be remembered as the golden age of higher and research education.

The meeting came in the wake of the recent landmark verdict of the SC that granted assent to the bills passed by the state Assembly. However, Stalin did not comment on the verdict.

He said, “Tamil Talents Plan” should be formulated to tap into the diaspora community who are leading in research and innovation. He said institutions in the state should be prepared to make use of the talent of some members of the diaspora in the US, who could be returning due to the economic policies being pursued there now.

A participant told TNIE many were disappointed that the financial crisis faced by many universities was not discussed. “We are struggling to run the existing courses. How can we introduce new courses?” another participant asked. It appeared that the meeting was to mainly show the changed dynamics of how the universities are now under the control of state government after the SC verdict, he added.

Three pillars

Relevant education

Employment readiness

Inclusivity and equity

Areas of focus

Tamil Talents Plan to make use of diaspora

Restructuring curricula and teaching methodologies

Focus on data science, renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, AI

Measures to make campuses supporive of differently-abled, first-generation learners and students from other marginalised sections

No platform to be provided for spreading regressive ideas