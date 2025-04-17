NSB Road hawkers in Tiruchy may be relocated to Yanaikulam after vending panel poll

TIRUCHY: Even as preparations are underway to hold elections for Town Vending Committee (TVC), the Tiruchy City Corporation is reviving plans to relocate vendors from NSB road.

During an emergency session last week, the corporation passed a resolution to hold elections to forming the TVC on May 30. After the polls, the civic body may relocate vendors from NSB road and nearby areas to the Yanaikulam ground, located about 2 km away.

Sources said the plan will be the first issue to be tabled before the TVC. The relocation plan, proposed in 2o24, was delayed due to legal hurdles related to the formation of the TVC. However, with the court-related issues resolved, officials are optimistic about going forward with the plan.

Senior corporation officials stated Yanaikulam ground will have amenities such as water supply and toilet facilities. “We will ensure the necessary infrastructure is in place. The proposal will be submitted to the TVC, and any suggestions from its members will be duly considered,” said a senior official.

Despite being discussed in several previous council meetings, relocation effort had remained stalled due to pending litigation in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

“Now that the legal process is over, and all court directions have been followed, we do not expect major objections from vendors,” said an assistant commissioner. A section of officials expressed concerns about classifying vending and non-vending zones across the city, especially on high-footfall roads. “We can’t allow overcrowding of vendors on footpaths and busy streets. Some areas will have to be declared non-vending zones, which could spark objections,” said an official involved in clearing encroachments.

Meanwhile, vendors voiced apprehensions over the proposed relocation, citing space constraints at the 0.6-acre Yanaikulam ground. “There are more than 300 vendors operating in the NSB area. It’s not feasible to accommodate all of us in such a small space,” said Sahul Hussain, a vendor.

As the corporation moves ahead with its plans, the upcoming TVC election is expected to play a key role in shaping the future of street vending regulations and rehabilitation efforts in Tiruchy.