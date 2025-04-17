Price of Ooty garlic plunges to lowly Rs 60/kg

NILGIRIS: The price of Ooty garlic has plunged to Rs 60 per kilogram from a steep Rs 350 to Rs 400 six months ago. Excess arrival in the market following increased production as well as supply from other parts of the country has been blamed for the low price.

Though the decline in price is good news for garlic consumers from homes to hotels, it is bitter news for the garlic farmers in Nilgiris.

The Ooty variety of garlic is spicier than other varieties.

Last year many farmers had received a good profit from the garlic cultivation, said MLS Prakash, a farmer who has been cultivating garlic on three acres of land at Bembetty and Kadanadu for generations near Ooty told TNIE.

Subsequently, many farmers switched to garlic farming which resulted in excess cultivation this year, and that created a huge supply that brought the price in the market. Moreover, the arrival of a similar garlic variety from Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat at the Mettupalayam market is also a reason for the low price for the Ooty garlic," he added.

S Marappan, a 65-year-old farmer from Kulisolai near Ooty, also concurred that excess production resulted in the price crash.