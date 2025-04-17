Tea farmers decry spider mite attack in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: Tea farmers in Nilgiris decry damage to tea leaves due to the red spider mite attack brought about by the scorching heat. The farmers said they are expecting the yield to come down. Responding to this, horticultural department officials advised the farmers to use sprinklers and protect the crops by spraying Verticillium lecanii, a cost-effective insecticide.

S Raman, a small-scale tea farmer in Kundha, said that the red spider mite started attacking the tea fields at the end of February following scorching heat, and it is continuing in March and April. "We have got some respite following rain for some days at the end of March and first week of April," Raman said.

"I have been cultivating tea leaves on eight acres of land. I will lose close to 1,000 kg of yield per acre following the spider attack. Usually, the tea crop would be ready for harvest by the end of May. However, due to the spider attack, it will be ready for harvest only by the first or second week of July," he added.

According to farmers, tea farmers in Kotagiri and the surrounding areas of Coonoor, Ooty and Gudalur were also hit hard in the district.

80-year-old farmer Bojan of Thumboor village near Kotagiri said that out of the six acres of tea he cultivated, four acres were completely affected by the attack and he had no other option and accepted the loss, which amounted to a few lakhs.