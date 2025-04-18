Man hacked to death near Chidambaram over alleged ties with married woman; husband, five others booked

CUDDALORE: A 22-year-old man was hacked to death near Chidambaram on Wednesday evening, allegedly by the husband of a woman he was in contact with, and five of his associates. The deceased was identified as Balaganesh (22) of Velakkudi village near Chidambaram.

According to police, Balaganesh was in contact with a woman named Aishwarya (19), also from Velakkudi, who had married S Vinothkumar (24) of Melamoongiladi village in Cuddalore district eight months ago. The couple was living together in Melamoongiladi.

“Balaganesh, who had earlier been arrested in several criminal cases including theft, was recently released on bail. He had been making derogatory remarks about Aishwarya,” police sources said.

On Sunday afternoon, Balaganesh allegedly visited Aishwarya’s residence in Melamoongiladi. “The family members spoke to him and sent him away,” police added.

Disturbed over the incident, Vinothkumar is said to have discussed the matter with his friends. “On Wednesday, Vinothkumar and five others went to Velakkudi and brought Balaganesh with them on the pretext of resolving the matter.