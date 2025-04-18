Stalin makes veiled attack on Dhankar; says SC verdict limiting Governor's power has rattled 'anti-democratic forces'

"In a democracy, governments are to be run by elected representatives, not by ceremonial appointees. No one, however high, can be above the law. The same has been pointed out by our Hon'ble Supreme Court, and its historic judgement is a step towards resetting the process," Stalin wrote.

"Hence, it is understandable that this welcome course correction has rattled many anti-democratic forces. The need of the hour is to ensure that this reset is implemented in its true spirit," he added.

The statement came a day after Jagdeep Dhankar questioned the judiciary setting a timeline for the president to take decisions and act as a "super Parliament," saying the Supreme Court cannot fire a "nuclear missile" at democratic forces.

Dhankhar's strong words to the judiciary came during his speech to Rajya Sabha interns, days after the Supreme Court sought to fix a timeline for the president to grant assent to the bills reserved for her consideration by the governor.

"So, we have judges who will legislate, who will perform executive functions, who will act as super Parliament and absolutely have no accountability because the law of the land does not apply to them," Dhankhar said.

He also described Article 142, which grants plenary powers to the Supreme Court, as a "nuclear missile against democratic forces available to the judiciary 24x7."