Health department plans cardiac care upgrade at Puducherry's Rajiv Gandhi Hospital following criticism

PUDUCHERRY: With a viral video showing pregnant women being shifted in overcrowded ambulances from the Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children Hospital (RGWCH) to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGH&PGI) drawing public criticism, the health department is planning for a cardiac care upgrade at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital.

The women, along with newborn babies, were taken to IGGGH&PGI, located around four kilometres from RGWCH, as they were in need of specialist medical care, particularly in cardiology and certain other disciplines. The non-availability of echocardiogram at the RGWCH necessitated the transport of the women.

Responding to the criticism, Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr G Ravichandran acknowledged the issue and said that necessary steps were being taken to address the gap in specialist care and equipment at RGWCH. It is to be noted that being a women and children hospital, not all specialised departments are available at RGWCH.

"The health department is working towards a system wherein pregnant women, who come to the RGWCH for antenatal care, can also be provided with other specialist medical care facilities. A medical specialist has already been posted at the hospital, while echocardiograms — a vital scan to assess the baby’s heart during pregnancy — were being provided through a corporate hospital under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cardiology," Dr Ravichandran said.