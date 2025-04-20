Abducted businessman Karumuthu rescued after 12 days, eight held in Madurai

MADURAI: Nearly 12 days after his abduction over “a property dispute”, the Madurai city police on Friday rescued businessman Karumuthu T Sundaram when the gang that abducted him were caught near the Pandi Kovil Roundtana.
Two of the three suspects who were nabbed are undergoing treatment at a GH after breaking their legs during an attempt to escape. On April 6, V Periakaruppan of Tiruchy alerted the Tallakulam police that his brother-in-law Sundaram was abducted from his house in Narayanapuram and that the abductors had taken away with them the device storing the CCTV footage.
On investigation, the police learnt that C Mariyaraj (70) of Dindigul in a bid to usurp Sundaram’s properties in Dindigul worth crores of rupees abducted him with help from Ramesh of Tenkasi, C Ramachandran (42) alias Alagu of Sivaganga and L Keerthivasan (48) alias Keerthi of Mayiladuthurai.
On April 16, the police arrested J Arulselvan (35), R Muthukrishnan (42), M Vignesh (24), Janamendran and A Arul (42) in connection with the case. The next day, Mariyaraj was arrested.
However, Sundaram was not yet traced as other suspects, including Ramachandran and L Girivasan (48) alias Giri of Mayiladuthirai had taken him to states such as Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnaraka. The city police on Thursday informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in a habeas corpus petition (HCP) that efforts were on to rescue Sundaram.
Meanwhile, the members of the gang who had Sundaram with them moved around in places like Dharmapuri, Salem and Tiruchy before they were caught at the Pandi Kovil roundtana in Madurai on Friday. Suspects Giri and Ramachandran, who attempted to escape, broke their legs. Both are undergoing treatment at GRH, the police said.
A total of eight suspects have now been arrested while a search is on for the others.