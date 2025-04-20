Abducted businessman Karumuthu rescued after 12 days, eight held in Madurai

MADURAI: Nearly 12 days after his abduction over “a property dispute”, the Madurai city police on Friday rescued businessman Karumuthu T Sundaram when the gang that abducted him were caught near the Pandi Kovil Roundtana.

Two of the three suspects who were nabbed are undergoing treatment at a GH after breaking their legs during an attempt to escape. On April 6, V Periakaruppan of Tiruchy alerted the Tallakulam police that his brother-in-law Sundaram was abducted from his house in Narayanapuram and that the abductors had taken away with them the device storing the CCTV footage.

On investigation, the police learnt that C Mariyaraj (70) of Dindigul in a bid to usurp Sundaram’s properties in Dindigul worth crores of rupees abducted him with help from Ramesh of Tenkasi, C Ramachandran (42) alias Alagu of Sivaganga and L Keerthivasan (48) alias Keerthi of Mayiladuthurai.