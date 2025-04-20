TN Kangeyam Government College students struggle for degree certificates even after three years

TIRUPPUR: Several students of the Government Arts and Science College, Kangeyam, in Tiruppur are running from pillar to post to get their degree certificate even after three years as the college administration failed to take proper steps to provide them through Bharathiar University.
Students said the college administration has instructed them to apply for degree certificates directly with Bharathiar University, unlike the practice in other government colleges, where the application is typically processed through the college administration.
A student, K Vijaykumar (name changed), who completed BA English in the 2019-22 batch, told TNIE that as per the college's instruction, he had applied directly with the university seeking to degree certificate. He also recalled that some students even did not apply due to lethargy.
"However, I have not received it yet. Last year, when I contacted the college, the administration officer told me to contact the university. Upon approaching the university, they informed me that I need to bring a letter from the college before the degree certificate process can proceed," he worried.
"Due to this, I did not make any attempt after that. My friends also have not received their degree certificates," he alleged.
Another student of the same batch of the Computer Science department told TNIE that he had paid Rs 600 to university when he applied for a degree certificate for the first time.
"However, the university did not send the certificate to me by post. I got my certificate only after I submitted at the university a letter from the Head of the Department confirming my studies here. For this, I paid a penalty of Rs 400 to the university. This was unnecessary," he recalled.
Commenting on this, Education Development Committee coordinator K Leninbarathi told, "Usually, both private and government colleges send applications for their students to Bharathiar University and obtain degree certificates for eligible students. Colleges award the degree certificates to students during their convocations. This is the responsibility of the college."
"When the administration tells students to collect their degree certificates directly, they may face practical difficulties in obtaining them from university. Moreover, students will miss the joyous experience of receiving their degree certificates at the convocation," he pointed out.
When contacted, a top officer in the examination section of Bharathiar University told TNIE that only students from Kangeyam college apply directly seeking degree certificates.
"Due to this, we are unable to provide degree certificates to the students, and there is a practical difficulty in issuing them. This is not ideal. We have instructed the college administration to apply for the certificates for all students instead of directing the students to apply directly to the university," he said.
When asked about it, college principal SF Naseem Jan told TNIE that only 100 students who completed their degrees during the COVID-19 pandemic are awaiting their certificates.
"We have taken steps to issue the degrees to the students through their respective heads of departments. Starting from this academic year, we will apply directly with the university for the certificates," she said.