TN Kangeyam Government College students struggle for degree certificates even after three years

TIRUPPUR: Several students of the Government Arts and Science College, Kangeyam, in Tiruppur are running from pillar to post to get their degree certificate even after three years as the college administration failed to take proper steps to provide them through Bharathiar University.

Students said the college administration has instructed them to apply for degree certificates directly with Bharathiar University, unlike the practice in other government colleges, where the application is typically processed through the college administration.

A student, K Vijaykumar (name changed), who completed BA English in the 2019-22 batch, told TNIE that as per the college's instruction, he had applied directly with the university seeking to degree certificate. He also recalled that some students even did not apply due to lethargy.

"However, I have not received it yet. Last year, when I contacted the college, the administration officer told me to contact the university. Upon approaching the university, they informed me that I need to bring a letter from the college before the degree certificate process can proceed," he worried.

"Due to this, I did not make any attempt after that. My friends also have not received their degree certificates," he alleged.

Another student of the same batch of the Computer Science department told TNIE that he had paid Rs 600 to university when he applied for a degree certificate for the first time.

"However, the university did not send the certificate to me by post. I got my certificate only after I submitted at the university a letter from the Head of the Department confirming my studies here. For this, I paid a penalty of Rs 400 to the university. This was unnecessary," he recalled.