30 in hospital, Tiruchy mayor Mu Anbalagan denies water contamination

TIRUCHY: Even as local residents confronted Tiruchy mayor Mu Anbalagan during his inspection in ward 10 on Sunday by pointing that the number of those from the locality recently hospitalised with complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea is now over 30, he maintained that the tests on the samples drawn from the potable water supply to the area indicated no trace of contamination. The exact cause behind their illness can be ascertained only after the final test results arrive, he said.

The residents suspect that water supply contamination led to the hospitalisation and the recent deaths of at least three others – including a four-year-old girl – in the locality.

“The underground drainage network in our locality has not been properly constructed or cleaned. That’s why sewage water has mixed with the potable water supply. Two persons have died here after consuming contaminated water,” said S Muthaiya, a resident, during the mayor’s inspection on Sunday.

The mayor, in turn, to the protesting crowd demanding proper explanation, said, “We understand that there is confusion and concern. That’s why we are conducting thorough household-level inspections from Monday to ensure there’s no issue in the local water lines.”

Later, addressing media persons, the mayor reiterated that the test results showed there is no contamination in the potable water supply.

He added that officials suspect food or beverages distributed during the recent Chithirai festival of a local temple led to people falling ill. “Nothing is confirmed yet though,” he stressed.

“We have appointed engineers to inspect and resolve any blockage in the underground drainage system. The entire area is being checked, and water is currently being supplied through tankers,” he added. The mayor also said that the 30 people hospitalised are stable.

Meanwhile, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said, “What is the use of a government that cannot even supply clean potable water? People have been raising complaints for 15 days, but the DMK government failed to act.”