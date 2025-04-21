Won’t be opportunistic in deciding allies: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan through a video message on Sunday asserted that VCK would not be swayed by short-term political gains and would continue its principled approach to coalition politics.

The Chidambaram MP, in a video message to the party cadre on Facebook Live, highlighted VCK’s firm stance with the DMK-led alliance, and said, “Keeping all doors open, negotiating with multiple parties at once, and ultimately aligning with those offering better terms is not diplomacy, but sheer opportunism driven by self-interest. We are neither drawn to such practices nor interested in adopting them.”

He added that remaining in an alliance without expectations or conditions requires courage, clarity, and a long-term vision. Responding to the criticism against opposition parties who accused VCK of depending entirely on DMK, he said, “Some are deliberately projecting us as if we are completely dependent on DMK. We are beyond such shallow portrayals, though our cadres must stay alert to such narratives.”

Thirumavalavan said some “petty-minded” individuals were spreading slander against the party simply because they could not understand its ideology or long-term goals.

He further warned that as elections near, VCK cadre must stay cautious and understand the difference between strategic disagreements with the ruling party and the principles of the alliance itself. “DMK’s opponents view VCK as the means to weaken the (DMK-led) alliance. But we will continue to prove ourselves as a model political party with a strong ideological base,” he said.