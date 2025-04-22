Devasahayam’s sainthood links Pope Francis to Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: The faithful in Kanniyakumari remembers him for conferring sainthood on Devasahayam — the first Indian layman to be canonised by the Catholic Church. It was on May 15, 2022, that Pope Francis declared Devasahayam of Kanniyakumari a saint during a solemn ceremony at St Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

Speaking to TNIE, Father Hilarius, the former Vicar General of the RC Diocese of Kottar, said the diocese of Kottar undertook the cause for Devasahayam’s canonisation.

Born as Nilakandan in a Hindu family in Nattalam village in present-day Kanniyakumari district on April 23, 1712, Devasahayam was baptised on May 14, 1745, by Italian Jesuit missionary Fr Giovanni Baptista Buttari. He took the name Lazarus, later translated to ‘Devasahayam’, meaning ‘God is my help’.

Working in the Travancore royal court, Devasahayam embraced Christianity and began preaching the faith while denouncing caste discrimination. This drew the ire of the authorities and he was falsely accused of treason and espionage. He was executed by gunfire at Kattadimalai in Kanniyakumari on January 14, 1752.