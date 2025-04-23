Madras HC dismisses petitions against raids on TASMAC premises, gives ED free hand to probe

CHENNAI: In a significant blow to the Tamil Nadu government and its liquor retailing arm, the Madras High Court has dismissed petitions seeking to declare the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) search and seizure at TASMAC premises illegal, observing that the entity attempted to misuse human rights concerns to shield itself from investigation.

A division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar said the allegations against the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) were “grave in nature” and required deeper investigation.

The court granted ED a free hand to proceed with the probe into possible generation of proceeds of crime and their laundering.

“It is without doubt that the prima facie allegations and complaints against the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) are grave in nature. It definitely warrants deeper investigation,” the bench noted.

Disapproving of the argument that ED officials detained TASMAC employees till midnight, violating their human rights, the court observed, “The offence of money laundering is a crime against the people of our Nation. The arguments of officers being detained for hours during search and being sent home at odd hours when a search is in progress is inadequate and highly disproportional, when compared to the rights of millions of people of our Great Nation.”

The judges added, “It is the mandate of the Constitution to secure to all its citizens Economic Justice. And legislations such as PMLA serve this object by ensuring that offences which jeopardise our National economic growth is dealt with strictly by law.”