Teachers call for single window admission in aided colleges across Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Several associations for university teachers and students have recently submitted representations to the top officials of the higher education department, urging the latter to introduce a single window system of admission to government-aided arts and science colleges and private self-financing colleges across the state.

The office-bearers of the associations -- Association of University Teachers (AUT), Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA), Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam, and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) -- have been counting on the state government to introduce the system in the upcoming academic year; many of them noted that the system would ensure transparency in fee structure and reservation.

In April last year, when K Karmegam was the commissioner of collegiate education, a committee in this regard was constituted, and it submitted recommendations on implementing the single-window system.

However, the process was later put on hold by the higher education department.

AUT former president P Thirunavukarasu told TNIE that the system, already in place for admissions to engineering and government arts and science colleges, could certainly be extended to government-aided arts and science colleges and private self-financing colleges.

“If enforced, the system will curb the collection of capitation fee and ensure transparency in admission and reservation. A student will then have to fill just one application to apply for a course in government-aided arts and science colleges across the state,” he said.