Teachers call for single window admission in aided colleges across Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Several associations for university teachers and students have recently submitted representations to the top officials of the higher education department, urging the latter to introduce a single window system of admission to government-aided arts and science colleges and private self-financing colleges across the state.
The office-bearers of the associations -- Association of University Teachers (AUT), Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA), Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam, and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) -- have been counting on the state government to introduce the system in the upcoming academic year; many of them noted that the system would ensure transparency in fee structure and reservation.
In April last year, when K Karmegam was the commissioner of collegiate education, a committee in this regard was constituted, and it submitted recommendations on implementing the single-window system.
However, the process was later put on hold by the higher education department.
AUT former president P Thirunavukarasu told TNIE that the system, already in place for admissions to engineering and government arts and science colleges, could certainly be extended to government-aided arts and science colleges and private self-financing colleges.
“If enforced, the system will curb the collection of capitation fee and ensure transparency in admission and reservation. A student will then have to fill just one application to apply for a course in government-aided arts and science colleges across the state,” he said.
Makkal Kalvi Kootiyakkam coordinator Prof R Murali said, “While introducing the system, the government should mention clearly that stringent action would be taken against institutions violating the norms.”
MUTA former general secretary M Nagarajan said that a merit-based admission system, besides ensuring social justice, would assist students in selecting colleges and courses according to their preferences.
“At present, government-aided colleges collect exorbitant fees from students for aided courses. It must be eliminated,” he said, alleging the government’s inaction in this regard over students’ complaints against the managements of several institutions.
He said introducing the single window system of admission might “put an end to all the irregularities happening at government-aided colleges and self-financing institutions”.
DYFI district treasurer S Veldeva said, “The government can establish district-wise facilitation centres to streamline the admission process, enabling students to select colleges and courses online.”
Despite TNIE’s efforts, principal Secretary to the higher education department C Samyamoorthy and joint secretary private college management association of Madurai Kamaraj University Zone M Davamani Christober could not be contacted for a comment.