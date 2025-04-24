Madras HC revives DA case against Duraimurugan, orders trial to begin in six months

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday set aside a 2007 Vellore Chief Judicial Magistrate Court order discharging Minister for Water Resources and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, his wife Santhakumari, son and Lok Sabha Member DM Kathir Anand, and daughter-in-law K Sangeetha from a disproportionate assets case.

Justice P Velmurugan directed the trial court to frame charges against them and conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis and dispose of the case in six months since the check period was from 1996 to 2001.

The orders were passed on review petitions filed by the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption (DVAC) in 2013 against the discharge order.

The DA case was filed against Duraimurugan and his family members in 2002 during the AIADMK regime. The DVAC had charged Duraimurugan of amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of `3.92 crore during 1996-2001 when he was the PWD minister.