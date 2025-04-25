Madras High Court seeks TN govt response on PIL seeking Minister Ponmudy’s disqualification

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file a counter-affidavit to the public interest litigation petition praying for disqualification of Minister for Forests K Ponmudy for violating the oath of office by making derogatory speech against Saivism, Vaishnavism and women.

The direction was issued by the first bench of Chief Justice KR Shriram and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq when the PIL filed by advocate B Jaganath came up for hearing.

Advocate General PS Raman told the court that objectionable comments were made against the chief minister who was not a party to the petition and wanted the court to order removal such portions. Accordingly, the bench directed the petitioner to remove such portions.

It granted time till June 5 for the government to file the counter-affidavit and posted the matter to June 19 for hearing.

The petition also prayed for the court to declare the speech made by Ponmudy on April 8 patently in violation of the Articles 188 and 99 and the oath of office and various other provisions of the Constitution.