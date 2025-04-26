CM Stalin to be felicitated for SC verdict on governor: Minister Govi Chezhiaan

CHENNAI: Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Friday announced in the Assembly that a felicitation event will be organised on May 3 for Chief Minister MK Stalin for securing the landmark verdict from Supreme Court against the interference of governors in the functioning of the government.

Replying to a discussion on the demands for grants for higher education department, Chezhiaan announced that, on the lines of NIRF, Tamil Nadu will have State Institutional Ranking Framework published by Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education. “It will help to know the strengths and weaknesses of various institutions in the state and improve their quality,” he said.

Chezhiaan said a review committee will be constituted to recommend new courses for government arts and science colleges. To send government college students to foreign universities for a term, MoUs will be signed by the department with universities abroad. “Fifty students will be taken abroad to study every semester”, Chezhiaan said.

The minister said Central Institute of Technology, Taramani, will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Unmanned aerial vehicle training centres will be set up in five government polytechnic colleges at a cost of Rs 50 lakh each.