Bill proposes invoking Goondas against medical waste dumpers

CHENNAI: Law Minister S Regupathy on Saturday introduced a bill to further amend the Goondas Act, 1982, by including clauses to punish those who dump bio-medical waste from the neighbouring states in Tamil Nadu, and to punish those indulging in economic offences.

In the long title — Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Cyberlaw offenders, Drug offenders, Forest-offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand-offenders, Sexual-offenders, Slum-grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982 — commonly known as the Goondas Act, 1982, the following expressions will be added: bio-medical waste offenders and economic offenders.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, while moving the demand for grants for the police department for 2024-2025 last year, had said those indulging in economic offences will be detained under the Act, which would be amended.

The present amended bill says the improper disposal of bio-medical waste poses grave risk to public health and environment. “There are frequent complaints about the dumping of such waste in Tamil Nadu from the neighbouring states. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in its order dated November 15, 2023, observed it is the right time to book the violators of the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, by bringing in suitable amendments,” it says.