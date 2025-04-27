Bill proposes invoking Goondas against medical waste dumpers

CHENNAI: Law Minister S Regupathy on Saturday introduced a bill to further amend the Goondas Act, 1982, by including clauses to punish those who dump bio-medical waste from the neighbouring states in Tamil Nadu, and to punish those indulging in economic offences.
In the long title — Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Cyberlaw offenders, Drug offenders, Forest-offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand-offenders, Sexual-offenders, Slum-grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982 — commonly known as the Goondas Act, 1982, the following expressions will be added: bio-medical waste offenders and economic offenders.
Chief Minister MK Stalin, while moving the demand for grants for the police department for 2024-2025 last year, had said those indulging in economic offences will be detained under the Act, which would be amended.
The present amended bill says the improper disposal of bio-medical waste poses grave risk to public health and environment. “There are frequent complaints about the dumping of such waste in Tamil Nadu from the neighbouring states. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in its order dated November 15, 2023, observed it is the right time to book the violators of the Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, by bringing in suitable amendments,” it says.
The bill also says the IPC, 1860, and the CrPC, 1973, were repealed and re-enacted as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, respectively. Hence, certain consequential amendments are required to be made in the said Tamil Nadu Act 14 of 1982.
The bill explained
“Bio-medical waste offender” means a person who disposes of or attempts to dispose of any bio-medical waste in contravention of the Bio-Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016, which is punishable under the Environment Protection Act, 1986.
”Economic offender” means a person, who commits or attempts to commit or abets the commission of any offence punishable under the Chit Funds Act, 1982, or the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1997, or the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.