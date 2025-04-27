CM Stalin felicitates 50 candidates who aced UPSC exam

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday felicitated 50 TN candidates who cracked the civil service exam conducted by the UPSC 2024, at an event held at the Anna Institute of Management’s coaching centre. All these candidates underwent coaching through the “Naan Mudhalvan Tittam” of the DMK government.

The CM asked the candidates to strive and win peoples’ hearts. He advised them to serve with integrity and fortitude for social justice and the upliftment of the poor.

“Now you are qualified to serve society, and help people. Your efforts should be oriented towards development. Use them well. You will become role models to others,” the CM said, congratulating them.

The ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme aims to achieve renaissance in education, the CM said, expressing joy over the outcome of this initiative. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said that while candidates from the state have hit a “half-century” this year – next time, he hopes, the TN students will score a “century”.

Udhayanidhi said that in the past, TN had produced a number of IAS and IPS officers.

However, there was a dip in numbers, with only 27 candidates clearing the exam in 2020-21. He added that the CM had ordered the setting up of a competitive examination wing under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, with an eye on making Tamil Nadu number one in cracking the UPSC examination.