Mom, dad booked for child marriage end life in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPATTUR: A 50-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife died by suicide on Saturday, after being booked under the Pocso Act for marrying off their minor daughter against her wishes, according to Bargur all-women police.

The minor girl (16) had herself attempted suicide last week, following which she was admitted to a private hospital, where she disclosed details of the forced, illegal marriage to authorities, police said. Based on her statement, the Bargur all-women police had filed a Pocso case against the girl’s husband—her 25-year-old cousin—his mother and her parents.

According to sources, the girl’s parents were overwhelmed with guilt and took the extreme step. Upon information, Jolarpettai railway police recovered their bodies and sent them to the Tirupattur Government Hospital for autopsy. The minor survivor has been placed in the One Stop Centre in Krishnagiri, sources added.

No arrests have been made in the case so far. Further investigations are under way.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on the state health department’s helpline 104 and on Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050)