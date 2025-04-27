TVK won’t take people for a ride with false promises: Vijay

COIMBATORE: Claiming that there is no room for deception in politics, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay said his party wants to capture power in Tamil Nadu only to serve the people and work for their well-being.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the party’s two-day booth committee agents’ conference at SNS College campus at Kurumbapalayam in Coimbatore, the actor-turned politician said, “This meeting is not just about discussing votes, it is also about how we can connect with the public,” he said.

“Many have come and gone in politics before. They made false promises, deceived the people and came to power. This is an old story. It will not happen again, we will not allow it,” he told the party cadre.

Vijay also urged the booth committee agents to build confidence in the party among the public through their fieldwork. “So, it is vital that you remain connected with the people and earn their trust. Tell them the kind of government we wish to establish,” he said and likened the booth agents to soldiers.

‘The ground is ready (for you). You have honesty in mind, belief in unblemished politics, enthusiasm to work towards ambition, truthfulness, ability to act, and dedication. What more do you need? Jump into the fray. Be confident. Victory is certain,” he said.

Soon after the actor landed in Coimbatore, his fans thronged the airport and also flanked the road that leads to the airport. Akin to holding a road show, Vijay then headed to a hotel near Neelambur on Avinashi Road in an open van.

(With input from agencies)