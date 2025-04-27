Widening of chokepoint near Vadakovai Flyover starts

COIMBATORE: In a bid to ease traffic congestion and make travel safer for commuters, the State Highways Department, in coordination with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), has begun widening the stretch near the Vadakovai Flyover on Mettupalayam Road.

Currently, the Mettupalayam Road is 7.5 metres wide, but the section between the Vadakovai Flyover and the Central Theatre narrows abruptly to just 5.5 m, creating a bottleneck that has contributed to several accidents. Acting on the recommendations of a road safety wing led by Divisional Engineer G Manuneethi, authorities have demolished the parapet walls and centre medians near the flyover's ramp. The goal is to extend the width uniformly to 7.5 m, ensuring smoother traffic flow.

Officials said vehicles descending from the flyover often faced difficulties due to the sudden narrowing of the road. The new widening project aims to eliminate this chokepoint, making travel safer and more comfortable for all road users. To carry out the demolition work, the stretch was temporarily closed to four-wheelers. However, two-wheeler movement was allowed with caution.

Meanwhile, at the Chinthamani Junction further along Mettupalayam Road, the CCMC has started constructing new centre medians after a trial run proved successful. These medians are expected to streamline vehicle movement, especially of two-wheelers, and improve safety at one of the city's busiest intersections.

Once the widening and the construction of the new medians are complete, officials believe that the risk of accidents will be significantly reduced. "The improved width will allow vehicles, particularly those coming down from the flyover, to move freely without sudden narrowing. We expect a noticeable improvement in traffic conditions. The work is part of a larger effort by civic bodies and highway authorities to strengthen Coimbatore's infrastructure and ensure safer roads for all," said a senior highways department official.