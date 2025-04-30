Madras HC reserves order on plea against TN online game regulations

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved the orders on the petitions filed by online gaming companies challenging the new regulations introduced by the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority (TNOGA) to restrict and regulate the use of real money games (RMGs).

Counsels for the parties filed written submissions when the petitions came up for hearing before a division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar. Subsequently, the bench reserved the orders.

The petitions were filed by the gaming platforms, including Play Games 24x7 Private Limited, Head Digital Works Private Limited, and Junglee Games India Private Limited challenging the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Activity (Real Money Games) Regulations, 2025.

Their contentions are against regulation 4 (i), which prohibits those below 18 years from playing the RMGs, 4 (iii), which mandates KYC registration of players with Aadhaar number for opening gaming accounts on these online platforms and 4 (viii), which bans playing RMGs during ‘blank hours’ from 12 am to 5 am.

Moreover, the gaming platforms also challenged the regulations which mandate compulsory pop-up caution alerts including that of ‘online game is addictive’.