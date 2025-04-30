Motorists demand expedited construction of Coimbatore's Saibaba Colony flyover

COIMBATORE: With traffic snarls worsening on Mettupalayam Road, especially near Saibaba Colony junction, commuters are growing frustrated over the slow progress of the ongoing flyover construction. Many have urged the Highways Department to expedite the project to ease congestion on one of Coimbatore's busiest arterial roads.

The flyover, being constructed by the National Highways wing of the State Highways Department, begins at Alagesan Road and ends near the MTP Road Bus Terminus at Eru Company. It is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore. Though work began on September 19 last year, the project has faced numerous roadblocks and only 35% of the construction has been completed so far. With the official deadline set for August 2026, commuters fear that delays could stretch this further. UGD pipelines and high tension electricity cables on the road have not been shifted yet by respective departments, thereby delaying progress, sources said.

Motorists say traffic congestion, particularly during peak hours, has made commuting daunting. "It is a nightmare to cross this stretch in peak hours," said R Chandhini, an office-goer. "What used to be a 10-minute drive now takes 40 minutes. We're not against development, but the pace of work is affecting many of us."