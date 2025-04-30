TN government fined Rs 50L for hiding hiring of non-teaching staff in aided college

CHENNAI: Upset over the deliberate action of the higher education department to “burke the truth” from the court by concealing records in connection with the granting of approval to the appointment of non-teaching staff at an aided college, the Madras High Court has imposed costs of Rs 50 lakh on the state government.

A division bench of justices R Subramanian and G Arul Murugan passed the orders recently while dismissing an appeal filed by the state government against a single judge’s order for granting approval for appointments on 12 posts which included sweeper, scavenger and gardener at GVG Visalakshi College for Women, Udumalpet in Tiruppur district.

“We dismiss the appeal with cost of Rs 50 lakh to be paid by the government,” the bench said in the order, adding this cost is imposed only because of the non-cooperative and adamant attitude exhibited by the officials of the department of collegiate education.

It directed the government to pay Rs 1.50 lakh each to the 12 employees who were not paid the salary; of the remaining amount, Rs 16 lakh shall be paid to the Cancare Foundation, Gandhi Nagar in Chennai, and another Rs 16 lakh to the Nethrodaya within eight weeks.