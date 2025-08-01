A year on, traffic park for children in Thanjavur awaits green signal

THANJAVUR: The ‘traffic park’ established in Thanjavur as part of the Smart Cities Mission scheme has remained out of bounds for children and others for more than a year since its inauguration. Under the scheme, a traffic park was established near the Big Temple at a cost of around Rs 50 lakh. The park spread over 35,000 square feet features scaled-down versions of roads, mini traffic signals, and a slide for children.

There was also a proposal for making cycles available for children- to provide them hands-on experience in using the roads and signals at the park. However, the park has remained locked for more than a year. There has been vegetation growth, and equipment like traffic signals and slides seems to be dysfunctional. S M Doss of Anna Nagar in Thanjavur said the park needs to be opened for the benefit of children and others to create awareness about traffic rules. “Awareness will help children to be self-aware and would also help in reducing accidents,” he added.

V Jeevakumar, the legal advisor of Thanjavur Makkal Nala Peravai said if the traffic park is not revived, the area could be used for parking vehicles of tourists to the Big temple. He pointed out the cars and buses are now parked on roadsides, affecting traffic. When contacted, a police officer told TNIE that steps are being taken to get an electricity connection to the traffic park, as the model traffic signals in the park need electricity for functioning.

The official also said the process of the city corporation handing over the park to the police department is yet to be completed and that letters regarding this have been submitted to the corporation office.