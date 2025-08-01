No-trust motion on Nanguneri chairperson: Madras HC sets deadline

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tirunelveli district collector to act on the no-confidence motion submitted by 13 ward councillors of the Nanguneri panchayat union against its chairperson and complete the process before October 28.

Justice C Saravanan passed the order on a petition filed by councillors SK Stephen Joseph Raja (Independent), P Senthurpondi (AIADMK), and S Jebakani (DMK), seeking the removal of chairperson C Sowmiya Arockia Edwin.

The petitioners alleged that the chairperson resides in Chennai instead of Nanguneri, neglects official duties, and awards tenders in exchange for personal gain. Despite multiple complaints, no action was taken. Their counsel argued that the motion must be processed before 28 October, as she enters the final year of her term after that date.

Taking note, the judge directed the collector to act without delay.