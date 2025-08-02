80-yr-old’s death: Madras HC rejects plea seeking murder case against cops

Petitioner S Alphonsal stated that around 5 am on July 29, a team of policemen came to her house to take away her son allegedly for inquiry and beat him up in front of them. Soosai Mariyal tried to stop them, but they pushed her down and kicked her, following which she fell unconscious and died, Alphonsal claimed.

Besides demanding action against the police personnel involved, Alphonsal also sought solatium. Mariyal’s family members and relatives staged protests in Kanniyakumari refusing to receive her body.

Counsel submitted that Alphonsal would be convinced if the postmortem is conducted in a proper manner and is also video graphed. Additional public prosecutor said though police officials made attempts to fulfil the demand, she did not cooperate.

After hearing both sides, Justice B Pugalendhi, said he was not inclined to approve her plea. “The petitioner should not make unnecessary allegations without any iota of materials,” the judge observed. However, it is the responsibility of police to ensure a fair investigation, he added.