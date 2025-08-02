AIADMK afraid of CM’s name in schemes: DMK

CHENNAI: NR Elango, secretary of the DMK’s Advocates Wing, on Friday said opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has resorted to “lowly actions” as he is unable to bear the public’s support for the initiatives of the Dravidian model government.

“Hence, the AIADMK has approached the court against the use of the chief minister’s name in government schemes,” he said. Elango said the Ungaludan Stalin grievance redressal camps have been successful across the state, while the health department’s Nalam Kaakum Stalin scheme will be launched on August 2.

Listing the ‘Amma’ schemes implemented during the Jayalalithaa’s term as chief minister, such as Amma canteens, Amma water and Amma mini clinics, Elango added, “AIADMK is afraid of the present CM’s name.”He further remarked that by opposing the use of photographs of former chief ministers in schemes, the AIADMK has “betrayed their leaders Anna, MGR and Jayalalithaa.”

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran welcomed the Madras High Court’s order restraining the state government from using the name of any living personality or photographs of former CMs and ideological leaders for welfare schemes.

In a post on X, he said the court had put an end to the “empty advertisements” of the DMK government using public funds.

“Stalin should, at least from now, understand that government welfare schemes are meant to benefit the people, not to promote himself,” Nagenthran said.