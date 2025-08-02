Anbumani too calls council meet much to chagrin of dad

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing tussle for leadership within the PMK, Anbumani Ramadoss, who is asserting himself as the president, has called for the general council of the party on August 9 at Mahabalipuram.

Meanwhile, party founder S Ramadoss, who enquired about Chief Minister M K Stalin’s health over phone, reiterated that the general council he has called for as per the party’s extant rules will happen on August 17.

On speculations that his phone call to the CM was being seen as his keenness to ally with the DMK, Ramadoss told the media in Chennai on Friday evening that it was merely a courtesy call with no political undertones.