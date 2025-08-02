Anbumani too calls council meet much to chagrin of dad

CHENNAI: Amid the ongoing tussle for leadership within the PMK, Anbumani Ramadoss, who is asserting himself as the president, has called for the general council of the party on August 9 at Mahabalipuram.
Meanwhile, party founder S Ramadoss, who enquired about Chief Minister M K Stalin’s health over phone, reiterated that the general council he has called for as per the party’s extant rules will happen on August 17.
On speculations that his phone call to the CM was being seen as his keenness to ally with the DMK, Ramadoss told the media in Chennai on Friday evening that it was merely a courtesy call with no political undertones.
“It was merely a gesture to check on his well-being,” he said, refuting such rumours. He reiterated his claim that his residence in Thailapuram is the headquarters of the PMK and not the office mentioned by Anbumani’s camp.
The announcement for general council from Anbumani came out swiftly after news of Ramadoss’s interaction with the CM broke.
Ramadoss had recently asserted that only he held the authority to convene the party’s general council.
EPS to begin 3rd phase of state tour from Aug 11
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will begin the third phase of his statewide tour on August 11 from Krishnagiri. He will cover 35 Assembly constituencies in around nine districts and conclude in Chengalpattu on August 23. Palaniswami began the first phase of the statewide tour on July 7 from Coimbatore and concluded it on July 23 in Thanjavur. The AIADMK leader began the second phase from Pudukkottai on July 24 and will be visiting the southern districts till August 8.