Two Kovai students crack NEET after multiple attempts, secure MBBS seats under 7.5% quota

COIMBATORE: After multiple attempts at NEET, two students from different government schools in Coimbatore secured MBBS seats at government medical colleges in Nilgiris and Salem districts under the 7.5% reservation category.
Ramya Panneerselvam (19), who studied at the Government Higher Secondary School in Vagarayampalayam, scored 470 marks in this year's NEET. She secured an MBBS seat at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem.
Ramya Panneerselvam told TNIE that she scored 533 out of 600 in the 2024 board exam.
"Since my father is a traditional bone setter in our village, there was a desire for me to become a doctor. With that goal in mind, I prepared for NEET through my school and scored 476 in 2024. Even though I cleared NEET, I was only able to secure a BDS seat under the 7.5% reservation," she said.
"Determined to become a doctor, I decided to take NEET a second time. My family is not financially strong, and so, instead of relying on a coaching centre, I began preparing at home. I studied diligently, took NEET again this year, and scored 470 marks. Despite losing six marks this year, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to secure an MBBS seat in the counselling," she said.
M Rajesh of Narikkalpathi near Kottur in Pollachi, who secured 405 marks in NEET, secured an MBBS seat at the Government Medical College in Nilgiris this year.
Rajesh, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste (SC) community, told TNIE he cleared NEET in his third attempt. He scored 261 in his first attempt and 351 in his second.
"During Class 12, I developed an interest in clearing NEET and become a doctor. In my second attempt, I was not able to secure a medical seat. I finally approached my parents, who are daily wagers, about joining a coaching centre. With their encouragement, I prepared for my third NEET attempt and cleared the exam," he said.