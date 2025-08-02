Two Kovai students crack NEET after multiple attempts, secure MBBS seats under 7.5% quota

COIMBATORE: After multiple attempts at NEET, two students from different government schools in Coimbatore secured MBBS seats at government medical colleges in Nilgiris and Salem districts under the 7.5% reservation category.

Ramya Panneerselvam (19), who studied at the Government Higher Secondary School in Vagarayampalayam, scored 470 marks in this year's NEET. She secured an MBBS seat at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem.

Ramya Panneerselvam told TNIE that she scored 533 out of 600 in the 2024 board exam.

"Since my father is a traditional bone setter in our village, there was a desire for me to become a doctor. With that goal in mind, I prepared for NEET through my school and scored 476 in 2024. Even though I cleared NEET, I was only able to secure a BDS seat under the 7.5% reservation," she said.