Thoothukudi Q branch police recovers ancient Vishnu idol worth Rs 30 lakh

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi Q branch police had recovered an ancient impon Vishnu idol worth Rs 30 lakh before it was smuggled to Sri Lanka via Trespuram beach, and arrested two suspects identified as M Antony Raj (52) of Korkai and T Balamurugan (35) of Kottarakurichi near Eral, for investigation.

The two have been remanded for 15 days.

Sources said that the Q branch sleuths conducted a surprise check at Trespuram Anna colony following a tip-off on August 2 and caught them red-handed while selling the plant to an agent of a buyer located in Sri Lanka.

The Vishnu idol, measuring 35 cm tall and 15 cm wide, weighing 3 kg, was 300 years old.

The case has been handed over to the Thoothukudi North police station for investigation.