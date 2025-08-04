Off the cuff: Teachers turn to 'X' for protest

Viral syllabus
Secondary school teachers are no strangers to protests — in 2018, several even fainted during hunger strikes over the unresolved post-2009 pay anomaly. But in the age of social media, they’ve found a new way to raise their voice: going viral. Ahead of yet another hunger strike, union leaders called for a digital show of strength, urging teachers to take to ‘X with a hashtag demanding equal pay for equal work. “If more than 20,000 of us tweet together, even Donald Trump might back us,” quipped an enthusiastic organiser, drawing chuckles from teachers — many still figuring out how to download the app or what even a handle was. Not just classrooms, even teacher protests are now getting a tech upgrade.
Subashini Vijayakumar
Privacy behind bars
Weekly video calls at prisons were meant to bring inmates closer to their families. In Vellore Central Prison, they’ve also brought the rest of the block closer — whether the prisoners like it or not. With headphones banned, every family conversation plays out in glorious surround sound. Officials say with headphones, prisoners may misuse privacy, which is a bold claim for a place where every call is recorded and monitored. You can speak your heart out, as long as the whole block hears it too.
Rajalakshmi Sampath
Loud welcome
PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss’s 100-day padayatra got a pyrotechnic prelude at one stop: party workers fired crackers for several minutes before their leader could even start his speech. Anbumani took the stage, mic in hand, and with the calm of a man who’d just been serenaded by cannon fire, asked, “How can we educate these people and give them jobs?” The crowd went quiet, perhaps wondering if the next party meet would come with a noise ban.
Kumaresan S
Story for sale
Recently, the Civil Supplies-CID put out a press release about their state-wide crackdown on ration smuggling. In Coimbatore, a senior officer WhatsApped it to reporters, promising that another team would be in touch. That team soon arrived with a request for reporters’ Google Pay numbers. When asked why, an officer said it was “to pay reporters based on their banner.” They busted smugglers, then went looking for buyers - only this time the commodity was favourable headlines.
R Kirubakaran
(Compiled by Adarsh TR, Dinesh Jefferson E)