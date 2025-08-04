Off the cuff: Teachers turn to 'X' for protest

Viral syllabus

Secondary school teachers are no strangers to protests — in 2018, several even fainted during hunger strikes over the unresolved post-2009 pay anomaly. But in the age of social media, they’ve found a new way to raise their voice: going viral. Ahead of yet another hunger strike, union leaders called for a digital show of strength, urging teachers to take to ‘X with a hashtag demanding equal pay for equal work. “If more than 20,000 of us tweet together, even Donald Trump might back us,” quipped an enthusiastic organiser, drawing chuckles from teachers — many still figuring out how to download the app or what even a handle was. Not just classrooms, even teacher protests are now getting a tech upgrade.

Subashini Vijayakumar

Privacy behind bars

Weekly video calls at prisons were meant to bring inmates closer to their families. In Vellore Central Prison, they’ve also brought the rest of the block closer — whether the prisoners like it or not. With headphones banned, every family conversation plays out in glorious surround sound. Officials say with headphones, prisoners may misuse privacy, which is a bold claim for a place where every call is recorded and monitored. You can speak your heart out, as long as the whole block hears it too.

Rajalakshmi Sampath