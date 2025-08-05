Madras HC seeks TN reply on procedure to be followed for appointing new DGP

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday sought response from the state on the procedure to be adopted by it for appointing new DGP/head of police force, as incumbent DGP Shankar Jiwal is retiring on August 31.
A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete gave the direction on a PIL petition filed by K Yasar Arafath of Ramanathapuram, seeking to stop the government from extending Jiwal’s tenure or appointing an acting DGP, without taking any steps for empanelling eligible IPS officers and forwarding their names to the UPSC for preparing a panel.
Arafath alleged that the government is deliberately doing so to ensure that an officer of its choice leads the police force till the 2026 Assembly poll. He wanted the government to appoint the new DGP through the mandatory process prescribed by the Supreme Court in 2006 Prakash Singh case.
The judges pointed out two more SC rulings which forbear states from making stopgap arrangements while filling the post and prescribe a minimum service period of two years for the officers holding the post.
The judges also referred to the draft guidelines framed by the UPSC and observed that though the guidelines have been upheld by the apex court, many state governments fail to follow the same. The centre has also notified a single window system for appointing DGPs in a transparent manner, the judges noted and orally asked the government counsel what is the procedure adopted by the government in the matter.
If the procedure followed by the government is free from any irregularity, irrationality or impropriety, the court will not interfere with it, the judges orally observed and adjourned the case to August 11.