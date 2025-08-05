Mose Ministries case: Madras HC asks court to expedite trial

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed a trial court in Tiruchy to expedite the trial in a case registered by the CBI against an unregistered orphanage, Mose Ministries, where over 89 young women and girls were allegedly kept in illegal confinement.

A bench of justices S M Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete issued the direction while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2015 by A Narayanan, director of the NGO Change India.

The petitioner had sought the constitution of a court-appointed committee headed by a retired judge to oversee rehabilitation of the inmates. When the plea came up for hearing on Monday, the CBI counsel submitted that the investigation had been completed and a final report filed before the trial court in Tiruchy.

The trial has commenced and is pending for framing of charges against the accused, he added. Recording this, the bench directed the trial court to conduct the trial expeditiously without any unnecessary adjournments.

The petitioner claimed that his NGO had uncovered the illegal activities of the home in 2015, following which the high court ordered a CBI probe and appointed a committee under the collector to manage the institution. He said the inmates, though over 18 years old, lacked life skills and cannot be abandoned by the government citing their biological age as a reason.