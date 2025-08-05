NCSC chief visits family of SC brothers hacked to death

PUDUKKOTTAI: Chairperson of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Kishore Makwana on Monday visited the family of Kannan and Karthik, sons of Kathamuthu in Avudaiyarkoil, who were allegedly hacked to death on July 24.

A press release from the district administration said Makhwana told Kathamuthu that stringent action would be taken against those responsible. "Once the cause and culprits are identified, appropriate legal steps will follow," he said.

Police protection has been provided to the residence and personnel have been deployed in crowded areas near their home. Avudaiyarkoil police registered a case under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act after Kannan and Karthik were found dead near a marriage hall in Kamaraj Nagar .

Seven suspects have been arrested so far. The NCSC chief also inspected the spot where brothers were found dead. He was accompanied by NCSC secretary Gaurang Sahu, director S Ravivarman, Pudukkottai District Collector M Aruna and SP Abhishek Gupta.